Big Spring Crime Stoppers ask for help locating forgery suspect

The incident took place at 4900 N FM 700.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect in a forgery case.

The incident took place at 4900 N FM 700 around 2:30 p.m. on November 20, 2020.

An investigation started and it was found out that three employee checks were stolen from their mailboxes.

The next day, an unknown male went into the Kwik Kash and cashed one of those stolen checks.

If you have any knowledge about this incident that can lead to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000 in cash rewards.