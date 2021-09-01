Big Spring Crime Stoppers ask for help locating a suspect in a theft case

The group is offering up to $1,000 for an information leading to an arrest.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating and identifying a female suspect for theft.

The incident occurred on January 7 and Big Spring PD has been investigating since to find the 'porch pirate'.

There is a video of the crime that you can watch here on the Big Spring Crime Stopper Facebook page.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest of this suspect, you can earn up to $1,000 in cash rewards.