Big Spring Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying theft of property suspects

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying and locating suspects in a theft of property case.

The incident occurred at the DK Convenience Store on the 2300 block of Wasson.

Officers were told upon arrival that two unknown suspects stole 12 Blue Rhino Propane tanks, each weighing about 15 pounds, from the propane storage locker.

These suspects went to the store two separate times to take the propane tanks. The first time, only one propane tank was stolen, while on the second trip, the other 11 tanks were taken.

These propane tanks were valued at approximately $700.

A video showing the incident can be seen on Big Spring Crime Stoppers Facebook page right here.

If you know the whereabouts of these suspects or any information about them, you can contact the TIPS line at 432-263-8477.