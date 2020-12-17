Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying suspect in vehicle burglary

Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary.

The incident occurred on December 16 around 7:30 a.m. at the 2200 block of Lynn Drive. Big Spring Police responded to a call and came to the scene of the burglary.

Once they arrived, they investigated the incident and discovered that close to $1,400 worth of tools were taken from the vehicle.

