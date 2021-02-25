Big Spring Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying suspect in burglary incident

Crime Stoppers will offer up to $1,000 to the first person to provide information leading to an arrest.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary case.

The incident happened on February 7 at 2:00 p.m. near Gail Highway.

Deputies learned that the suspect went into a residence and took items. There is a video of a male individual that can be seen entering the building at this locating.

You can see the video on the Big Spring Crime Stoppers Facebook page.