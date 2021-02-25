Big Spring Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying suspect in burglary incident

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary case.
The incident happened on February 7 at 2:00 p.m. near Gail Highway.
Deputies learned that the suspect went into a residence and took items. There is a video of a male individual that can be seen entering the building at this locating.
You can see the video on the Big Spring Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
If you have any information about the location and identity of the suspect, you can call the TIPS line at 432-262-8477. You can earn $1,000 if you are the first person who provides the information leading to an arrest.