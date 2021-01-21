Big Spring Crime Stoppers ask for help locating a suspect in a theft incident

Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating and identifying a suspect in a theft case.

The incident took place one January 19 at the Cornerstone Covenant Church located in the 700 block of East 12th.

Big Spring PD learned that the suspect, who they believe to be a white male, removed and stole two security cameras from the building.

You can see the footage of the incident here.

These cameras were valued at approximately $600.00.

If you have any information about this suspect, you can contact the TIPS line at 432-263-8477.