BIG SPRING, Texas — Around 5:20 a.m. on Septemeber 26 Big Spring Police were called to Coronado Hills Apartments.

There they found two men, 29-year-old Edward Bateman and 41-year-old Jason Pittman, trying to escape from the second story window of an apartment they had just burglarized.

According to BSPD during the burglary, the homeowner was hiding under a bed.

Heather, an employee at the nearby laundry mat who wishes to keep her last name anonymous, says crimes are becoming more and more common in Big Spring.

"It doesn’t surprise me about living here where we have five prisons and there's the oil field industry," Heather said. "We have tons of people coming in and out of Big Spring.”

The anonymous source says it's scary that these things are happening in the place she has called home the past five years.

She says she feels sorry for the homeowner who had to hide under the bed during the home invasion.



“They shouldn’t have to live like that with people running amok on the streets of Big Spring,” she said.



Heather says her 2nd Amendment rights help keep her family safe and protected, but she has some advice for Coronado Hills apartments.



“I would try to update your security more, make neighbors know one another and maybe start a neighborhood watch.”



NewsWest 9 reached out to the apartment complex and Big Spring police for additional information on the investigation. Both declined to comment.

As for the two suspects, Bateman and Pittman have been arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation and have been booked into the Howard County Jail.

