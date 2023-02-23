Barricaded suspect now in custody of Big Spring PD

Five suspects surrendered peacefully but the sixth barricaded themselves in the house.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring authorities responded to a barricaded suspect in the 1300 block of Lincoln Ave. on Thursday.

According to a Big Spring police spokesperson, police went to serve several warrants at a house on the block at around 1:30 p.m.

Five of the people inside the house surrendered peacefully. However, a six person barricaded themselves inside the home.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office and the SWAT team were called out to assist.

Witnesses on scene say over a dozen tear gas canisters were deployed.

Around 5 p.m., officers extracted Johnny Rangel, Jr. from the house. He was reportedly hiding in a crawl space under the home.

Police say he had three felony arrests warrants, and they were also attempting to serve a search warrant when he barricaded himself inside.

Rangel also reportedly had injuries prior to the barricade situation.

He was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment for that injury as well to be checked out due to the exposure of the chemical munition.