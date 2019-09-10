BIG SPRING, Texas — Tuesday, at approximately 4:10 A.M., officers of the Big Spring Police Department discovered a woman with gunshot wounds outside a residence at the 600 block of E. 16th.

According to police, they were sent to the area after reports of shots fired and quickly found the woman.

She was transported by EMS to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment.

The victim informed officers she was shot outside by a known person.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident and expect an arrest to follow.

RELATED: Licensed gun owners assist in Post Office stabbing arrest

The investigation is continuing but if you have any information on this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477).

You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tips.com/1277.

RELATED: Andrews Middle School Choir Director arrested for Child Pornography