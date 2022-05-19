Big Lake man charged with murder after wife and daughter found dead

The 80 year old has been charged with two counts of capital murder-multiple persons.

BIG LAKE, Texas — A Big Lake man has been arrested and charged after two women were found dead.

According to the Reagan County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff received a call from a man just before 4 p.m. on May 18.

The man, identified as Porfirio Ortiz, 80, told the Sheriff's Office he had hurt his wife and daughter.

When deputies arrived to the home on California Avenue, they found two women dead inside.

Ortiz was taken into custody and charged with two counts of capital murder-multiple persons.