BELLMEAD, Texas — An employee of the city of Bellmead accused of sexually abusing two children was arrested, police said.

The Bellmead Police Department received information on June 28 that two children younger than 14 were being abused. As a result of the investigation, 26-year-old Jonathan Brock, a laborer for the city, was arrested.

It was reported that the children were abused at an apartment complex in

Bellmead. Both children were interviewed and told investigators they had been abused.

Brock is charged with two counts of continuous sexual assault of a child.

Brock is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.

