BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was arrested for domestic violence charges after Beaumont Police said she cut her boyfriend's throat with a kitchen knife.

The stabbing happened at 1:43 a.m. Sunday, August 4, in the 350 block of Pinchback Road, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said in a news release. Officers found a 35-year-old man with lacerations on his neck and chest, bleeding profusely when they arrived at the scene.

Beaumont EMS took the man to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment, Riley said.

Investigators determined the man was involved in a verbal argument with his girlfirend, Thomasina Everett, 34, of Beaumont. She allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and assaulted him.

She was charged with family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

