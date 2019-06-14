SAN ANTONIO — A deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated With a Child Passenger Under 15 years old.

According to a release from BCSO, Deputy Nancy Cruz, 23, was arrested just before midnight by Texas DPS.

Cruz has been employed with the agency since July of 2017 and was already on unpaid administrative leave for ongoing attendance issues since April of this year.

BCSO Internal Affairs will be conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into this incident, pending further criminal investigation of the case by DPS.

BCSO Administration has begun termination proceedings for what is a pattern of misconduct for this employee, and will be serving her with those documents later this morning.