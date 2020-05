LOVINGTON, N.M. — Deputies with the Lea County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a barricaded subject just east of Lovington, NM along Hwy 83.

A representative with the sheriff's office says the person is armed and has been shooting at deputies on scene. The incident is along the 2600 block of East Ave. D.

New Mexico State Police are currently on scene assisting. The Lea County SWAT team and Lovington SWAT team have been dispatched the scene.

Stay with NewsWest 9 as we learn more.