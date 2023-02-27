Authorities searching for missing Odessa infant last seen Jan. 11

A felony warrant was issued for his mother on Feb. 15.

ODESSA, Texas — Authorities are on the lookout for a six-month-old boy who was last seen in January.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Danny'Ray Couch was last seen in Odessa on Jan. 11.

He has been allegedly abducted by his mother, Shallyn Keraly. A felony warrant for custodial interference was issued for her on Feb. 15.

The little boy is white with brown hair and eyes, weighing around 21 pounds.

Keraly is described as 38-year-old white woman with brown hair and eyes, measuring 5'5" and 140 pounds.

If you see either of these people or have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call the Midland County Sheriff's Office at 432-688-4600. You can also call 1-800-843-5678 or 911.