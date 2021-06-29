Authorities ask for help identifying suspects who stole $80,000 from ATMs

Suspects used a stolen truck to damage the machines.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers and MPD are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several suspects who stole more than $80,000 from two ATMs.

On June 14 around 11 p.m., a 2007 Ford F350 Dually was stolen from a parking lot at 4301 Raleigh Ct and used to damage the ATMs, one located at 5329 West Loop 250 North and another at 912 North Midkiff, according to crime stoppers.

Suspects pried the machines open using a chain and hooks attached to the truck. They then took money from the machine and fled the scene.

Empty money cassettes were found at the 3500 block of W Michigan, and the stolen truck was located in the alleyway of Tremont and Sagemont. The incidents occurred in under 30 minutes.