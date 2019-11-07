A 27-year-old man has been arrested on a felony charge of injury to a child in the death of an 18-month old boy.

Sedrick Johnson is currently being held in the Dallas County jail in connection with the death of Cedric Jackson Jr., who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Johnson said the boy was “swaddled in his blanket on the floor, at the foot of the bed," according to an arrest warrant affidavit. He said he swaddled the child nightly to restrict the toddler’s movements after Cedric once “made a mess” with ketchup packets, the arrest warrant says.

The child had only lived in the home since May 21, the warrant says.

Johnson told detectives the boy started making noise at 12:30 a.m. When he unwrapped the toddler from his swaddle, Cedric started throwing up, court records show.

The man said he performed CPR for at least 30 minutes but Cedric did not wake up. Johnson told police he drove the boy somewhere else and threw him in the dumpster.

One of the children in the home said Johnson often wrapped the child too tightly. Cedric did not like being wrapped and “would always fuss and cry prior to bedtime,” the warrant says.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night, about 12 hours after Cedric was reported missing. The alert was canceled at about noon Thursday.

"We don't know 100 percent of what happened," said Cedric's aunt, Crystal Jackson, earlier Thursday.

The aunt had custody of the toddler after he was removed from his parents' home.

Jackson told police that she put her nephew in bed around 11 p.m. Tuesday. But Cedric was gone when the aunt went to check on him the next morning.

A girl inside the condo told Jackson she saw someone, who looked like a close family friend, take Cedric overnight. The girl said she hid and didn't say anything until the morning because she was afraid.

Maj. Max Geron said during a news conference Wednesday that a "person of interest" was in custody in Keller on unrelated warrants.

That person, Harold Johnson, is the father of Jackson's boyfriend, relatives told WFAA.

Geron said that when investigators spoke to the man, the toddler was not with him.

"We still don't know who has the child or who took the child," Geron said Wednesday.

Dallas police officials said there will be a news conference Thursday afternoon but have not specified a time yet.