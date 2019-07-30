FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies said at least two people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting just south of Rosenberg Tuesday afternoon.

One of the injured is the suspected shooter, Fort Bend deputies said. He shot himself in the head.

He is still alive but in critical condition.

The other injured person is expected to survive.

The happened in the 5100 block of Navajo Street and Comanche.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more details.

Check back for updates.

