One arrested in overnight standoff in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been arrested following a stand-off in Midland Wednesday night.

Midland Police responded to the 2900 block of McDonald just before 9 p.m. for a wellfare check and in response to possible family violence.

Upon arrival, a man outside of the home and barricaded himself inside of a truck.

SWAT was called out to the scene after the man refused to come out.

After a two hour standoff, police took Jody Cox, 37, into custody without incident.

Cox has been charged with felony family violence.