ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police have three suspects in custody following two drive-by shootings on Thursday.

OPD says the first shooting took place Thursday morning in the 800 block of E. 15. The second, later in the day, took place in the 1600 block of Santa Monica.

Two suspects identified by OPD began to evade the officers in a vehicle, before crashing in the area of 30th and Pleasant. They are now in custody but their identities have not been released.

A third suspect was caught sometime before 3 p.m. No details have been released on that arrest at this time.

OPD says they have one more suspect they are looking for in connection with this case. If you have any information you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department.

RELATED: Odessa man run over, killed chasing family

RELATED: Odessa Police investigate double murder at car wash