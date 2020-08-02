ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is currently looking for a suspect who robbed Permian Basin Power Sports Saturday afternoon.

Police received the call around 12:36 p.m. and when they arrived found a man entered the store showing a handgun to the clerk.

Then, a customer entered the store leading the suspect to flee outside to a gray Jeep.

The customer tried to get the license plate number when the suspect began firing at them.

The suspect fled the scene in the Jeep.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle above is encouraged to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers.

