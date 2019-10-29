Midland police are investigating after an argument led to shots being fired Tuesday afternoon.

According to Erin Bailey, Public Information Officer for the City of Midland, the incident took place on S. Tilden Street sometime before 4 p.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, went to the home of the suspect. During their conversation, the two started arguing over money.

The suspect then took a gun and shot the victim. They have been charged with aggravated assault.

The victim drove to the emergency room with a non-life-threatening injury.

Bailey says the investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: Men wearing clown masks rob Odessa Game Room at gunpoint

RELATED: Odessa man stabbed several times in the chest dies, 1 arrested