MIDLAND, Texas — A homeless man is in critical condition after an argument resulted in him being stabbed.

According to Midland police, another homeless man had accused him of stealing something and an argument ensued. That man then pepper sprayed the victim before stabbing him.

A Midland County Sheriff's deputy responded to the assault, which happened at 1:40 p.m. on November 19 in the 900 block of S. Midkiff.

The deputy took the aggressor into custody, while the victim was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital.

The case has been turned over to the Midland Police Department, and suspect has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Neither name has been released.