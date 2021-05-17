Andrews woman arrested and charged with aggravated assault

Amanda Cash was arrested at a northeast Andrews residence, which is where the shooting occurred.

ANDREWS, Texas — A woman in Andrews has been charged with aggravated assault after being arrested by Andrews Police on the night of May 15.

The shooting occurred at a northeast Andrews residence where Amanda Cash shot the 34-year-old male victim.

The victim was immediately transported to Permian Regional Medical Center before going to the Odessa Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

The police were sent to the 600 block of NE Ave. G around 9:15 p.m. to take in Cash.