Andrews Police Department warns of counterfeit money scam

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Police Department is warning the public of several reports made of counterfeit money being passed at local merchants.
Now the police are asking the community to be aware of the trend as the investigation continues into the source.
The Andrews Police Department is also asking that if anyone has any information regarding the cases to contact, the police department or provide information utilizing the Andrews PD app or by texting APDTIP to 847411 followed by the information.