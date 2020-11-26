Andrews Police Department asking community for help identifying car burglar

The Andrews Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying a car burglary suspect who was checking locks on cars.

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying a car burglary suspect who was checking locks on cars early Wednesday morning.

The incident shows the suspect checking car door handles and has been reportedly happening predominately on the northeast side of town.

Now the Andrews Police Department is asking that if anyone has information on the suspect to TEXT APDTIP to 847411 followed by the information.

Information can also be utilized through the Andrews PD app.