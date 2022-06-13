Andrews man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault on a public servant

Christopher Chad Price fired a gun at officers while evading arrest in 2020.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that an Andrews man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Christopher Chad Price, 45, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant in connection to an incident that happened in 2020.

On June 29 of that year, officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant on Price.

He and one other person evaded the officers in a high-speed chase down 191 into Midland County. During the chase, he fired a shotgun at the officers and threw trash out the window of the car.

After their car spun out near the loop, Price got out and pointed the gun at the officers then ran away. Officers shot and arrested him. His co-defendant was killed by one of the bullets fired at him.

Evidence shown in court revealed that Price also evaded police in a vehicle just 6 months prior to the chase. He faced an enhanced punishment range because he went to prison for aggravated assault against a public servant and driving while intoxicated 3rd or more out of Andrews County in 2002.

When he got out of prison for those charges, he went back in 2007 for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more. These bumped up his punishment range from five to 99 years in prison or Life, to a minimum of 25 years.

Price had also been to prison two more times for forgery and theft.

Testimony from officers revealed that his co-defendant that was killed in the chase was not the target of the shooting. It also revealed that Price had a very poor impact on the co-defendant's life and that law enforcement received threats from the Aryan Circle, a white supremacy prison gang Price was a member of, when he was arrested.

The jury heard evidence for four days, before finding him guilty after an hour and a half of deliberating.