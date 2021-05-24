Andrews man arrested for possession of child pornography

Officers say they found several images of child pornography on Aviles' phone.

ANDREWS, Texas — An Andrews man is in jail following an investigation by Andrews police.

Roger Aviles, 22, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest affidavit, police received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Aviles.

Officers met with Aviles, who admitted to knowing about the child pornography.

Police then obtained his cell phone which reportedly held several images of child pornography.