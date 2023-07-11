Andrews County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating three shooting suspects

Warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Lesha Cantrell, 24-year-old Alex Kirkland and 36-year-old Joseph Perkins.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — The Andrews County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating three suspects involving in a shooting incident from July 2.

The incident happened in Southeast Andrews County and involved a 33-year-old gunshot wound victim who was transported a Lubbock hospital. The wound was in the chest and the victim is now in stable condition.

According to the Andrews County Sheriff's Office, the three suspects entered into a trailer house around 5:00 a.m. on July 2 and a fight occurred with the victim who was living in the trailer. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim before leaving the scenes.