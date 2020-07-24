Andrews Co. Sheriff's Office investigating murder

Deputies found the victim unresponsive with a possible gun shot wound.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — The Andrews County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of SE 1300 just before 9 p.m. on July 23.

Officers found a man on the ground unresponsive with a possible gun shot wound.

Andrews County Justice of the Peace Neri Flores was called to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released as next of kin has not been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no other information is available at this time. No suspects have been named.