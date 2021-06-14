Andrew County Deputies arrest suspect involved in Midland County Murder

Midland County issued a warrant for 17-year-old Greg Anthony Barrera after the shooting death of 19-year-old Samuel Anaya.

ANDREWS, Texas — Andrew County Deputies have arrested 17-year-old Greg Anthony Barrera who had a warrant out for his arrest in Midland County for the murder of 19-year-old Samuel Anaya.

The arrest happended on Sunday and Barrera is currently being held on a $1 million bond according to the jail records.

The incident stemmed from a shooting on May 29 in the 3200 block of W. Wall Street where police found Anaya on the ground with multiple gusnhot wounds. Anaya was taken to the hospital at the time and was later pronounced dead.