PRESIDIO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection made two major seizures over the weekend.

On October 24, officers encountered a Ford Expedition driven by a 20-year-old American citizen.

Upon investigation of the vehicle, officers found 6,380 rounds of various caliber ammunition hidden in the rear quarter panels and underneath the seats of the vehicle.

On October 26, a 45-year-old Mexican citizen driving a Chevrolet pick-up truck applied for entry, but a canine alerted officers to the fuel tank area. The vehicle was then driven through an x-ray system.

Officers noticed anomalies in the bed of the truck and dismantled it. There they found 135 bundles weighing a total of 145 pounds which tested positively for marijuana.

The drivers were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to face federal smuggling charges.

“Although the main goal of CBP is to protect the United States from terrorist and prevent terrorists from making entry into the United States, our officers are highly trained in the detection and interception of drugs, weapons and ammunition along our ports of entry,” stated acting Port Director Alejandro Leos.

