ALPINE, Texas — The City of Alpine Municipal Court will be issuing arrest warrants for the Alpine Police Department to execute Tuesday, September 10.

The public is encouraged to resolve any open charges with the municipal court, including citations from the police, animal services, or code enforcement.

In a Facebook post, officials of the City of Alpine said this is your chance to take care of those outstanding citations before being arrested.

For more information, call 432-837-0808 to municipal court.

