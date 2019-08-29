ALPINE, Texas — The Alpine Police Department is warning the citizens of Alpine that fake money has been circulating.

Fake $100 bills have reportedly been found throughout the town. These bills are only supposed to be use for counting practice.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the currency has Chinese writing on it, but otherwise looks very similar to real money.

Citizens are warned not to attempt to pass the fake bills. If you have any questions, you are asked to cal the department at 432-837-3486.