Alpine man sentenced to 7 days in jail for participation in capitol riot

Watson will also have to serve 24 months of probation and 60 hours of community service, and must pay $500 in restitution.

ALPINE, Texas — An Alpine man who pleaded guilty to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot has been sentenced to seven days in prison.

Sean David Watson initially had his home raided in February 2021 and was arrested nearly three months later.

He was initially charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Watson later pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. As part of the plea deal, the other charges were dropped.

These charges came with a maximum sentence of six months in prison, probation for no longer than five years and a fine of no more than $5,000.