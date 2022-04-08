All clear given after Big Spring Junior High bomb threat

According to the superintendent, students found a handwritten note on the school grounds.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Class resumed Friday afternoon for Big Spring Junior High after a bomb threat was found on campus.

According to BSISD Superintendent Jay McWilliams, a group of students found a handwritten note on campus. The note contained a bomb threat with a specific time.

The students reported the note to the teacher, who notified the principal.

Big Spring Police was immediately called in and began sweeping the gyms and locker rooms. Once these were cleared, the students were evacuated into that area.

An alert went out to parents, many of whom came to pick up their children.

Police continued to sweep the school, and nothing else was found.

Around 12:50 p.m., the threat was declared a false alarm and the school began bringing students back into the lunch area.

Superintendent McWilliams said there is currently an active investigation to find who left the note and that there will be serious consequences for that person. The district does not take these sorts of threats lightly.