MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland jury found a 31-year-old man guilty on October 16 on two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Alfred Lee Rice, Jr., has been sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the victim was a 16-year-old girl. She had been sexually assaulted and pushed out of a vehicle.

The victim was found naked outside in the rain, knocking on doors for help.

Midland police were notified in 2018 that Rice's DNA matched DNA found on the victim.

Rice was found guilty after around 12 minutes of deliberation.

The case was tried in the 441st Judicial District Court by Assistant District Attorneys Bonita Tribble and Andrew Van der Hoeven. Rice was represented by Alvaro Martinez.