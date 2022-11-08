Alamo Jr. High student arrested for making terroristic threat

MISD says the student threatened to retrieve a firearm from their home and shoot another student on Monday.

MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD student is facing charges after the district says they made a terroristic threat against another student Monday.

According to a press release from the district, an Alamo Junior High student allegedly threatened to get a firearm from their home and shoot a student they had an altercation with.

MISD police responded and the student was arrested. No weapons were found to be involved and no injuries were reported.

Parents were notified of the threat by the principal.

The following statement was released by MISD:

Weapons are strictly prohibited on campus, and any student who brings a gun, knife or other weapon to school will face disciplinary and criminal consequences. Furthermore, we encourage everyone to make sure that any firearms they have are secured in order to prevent the escalation of incidents such as this.

We also encourage parents to talk with their child about the importance of reporting any incident they see or hear about on campus. Students can let an adult on campus know; they also can submit a tip through Anonymous Alerts or Crimestoppers.