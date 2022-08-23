Alabama man sentenced to 17 years in prison for producing child porn

The man traveled to Arizona to pick up a minor, then brought them to Pecos where he engaged in sexual acts with them.

ALPINE, Texas — An Alabama man was sentenced to 210 months in prison, or over 17 years, in an Alpine court Monday.

Matthew Jacob Metzler, 31, was arrested on February 7. He pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography in March.

Court documents showed Metzler traveled to Arizona to pick up a minor. He then brought the child to Pecos and engaged in sexual acts with the child.

Authorities located Metzler, who was living out of his car, and returned the child to family in Arizona.

Homeland Security Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Pecos Police Department all assisted in investigating the case.