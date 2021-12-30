Airplane crash leads Presidio County Sheriff’s deputies to failed human smuggling attempt

Investigators believe a combination of the excess weight of six passengers in a four passenger plane and low fuel caused the crash.

PRESIDIO, Texas — A call for an airplane crash led deputies with the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office to the scene of a human smuggling attempt gone wrong Thursday, according to PCSO.

Around 3:51 p.m., deputies responded to a plane crash north of the Presidio International Airport. As they were assisting injured passengers, they discovered the crash was the result of a failed human smuggling attempt.

The pilot of the plane was attempting to smuggle several undocumented migrants by air. Investigators believe that a combination of the excess weight of six passengers in a plane designed to seat four and low fuel caused the crash.

Several other agencies assisted in search and rescue efforts that resulted in some passengers being transported to the hospital and others being taken in by U.S. Border Patrol.

The pilot fled the scene and is currently wanted for questioning.