ODESSA, Texas — An aggravated robbery occurred 2:20 p.m. Friday at Good Luck Mini Mart (700 S War Admiral).

James John McDaniel, 35, walked into the store and displayed a handgun.

He was driving a white/cream colored Cadillac Escalade and a witness followed the suspect to Franco's Liquor Store.

ECSO deputies arrived at the scene when McDaniel rammed the patrol unit and pursuit began.

ECSO deputies shot two of the McDaniel's tires out and the pursuit ended at Moss and I-20.

McDaniel was transported to Medical Center Hospital to be checked out.

The investigation is ongoing.

ECSO