Aggravated Assault and Robbery in Monahans Friday

MONAHANS, Texas — Friday, Monahans Police Department were dispatched to a Kent Kwik at 2113 South Stockton Ave in response to a reported Aggravated Assault and Robbery.

Once the officers got there, the individuals involved had already left, travelling South on S. Stockton, also getting involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2900 block of S. Stockton.

Officers learned that the suspect was also involved in an Aggravated Robbery in Pecos.