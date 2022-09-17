Aggravated Assault and Robbery in Monahans Friday

MONAHANS, Texas — Friday, Monahans Police Department were dispatched to a Kent Kwik at 2113 South Stockton Ave in response to a reported Aggravated Assault and Robbery.
Once the officers got there, the individuals involved had already left, travelling South on S. Stockton, also getting involved in a single vehicle crash in the 2900 block of S. Stockton.
Officers learned that the suspect was also involved in an Aggravated Robbery in Pecos.
The case is an open investigation and further information will be provided.