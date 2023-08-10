A Midland man is sentenced to 60 years in prison for child sex abuse

Midlander Steven Bejarano has been sentenced to 60-years in prison for sexual abuse of a child, Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announces.

MIDLAND, Texas — Steven Bejarano, a 34-year-old Midland man, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The announcement was made by Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf after a jury heard evidence Tuesday and Wednesday, then elected to move forward with punishment.

The evidence presented in the case showed that Bejarano started molesting a family member of his girlfriend around the year 2012 when the child was about 7 years old.

The abuse continued over the next year or so until the defendant and the victim’s sister broke up. The abuse remained hidden until March of 2021, when she was removed from a physically abusive home.

The child made an outcry to her CPS case worker that her sister’s boyfriend, Bejarano, had raped her. She later disclosed that the abuse had happened multiple times.