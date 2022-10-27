x
8th grader arrested for telling bus driver he would bring gun to school

The boy was removed from the bus and arrested after making the threat to the driver.
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says an 8th grader has been arrested Thursday.

The boy, who goes to the Alternative Center, reportedly got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun to school the next day and shoot up the school.

This student was removed from the bus and arrested. He has been charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds of bus.

ECISD has faced continuous threats from students over the past few months since school began, and regularly says it will take these threats seriously.

