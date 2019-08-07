ODESSA, Texas — Sunday evening, around 9:07 p.m., police were called to an aggravated robbery at the Seven Eleven located at 10th and Dixie.

According to police, unknown male subjects stole merchandise and assaulted the clerk then returned at approximately 9:59 p.m, stabbed the clerk in the arm, and stole more merchandise.

Odessa Police Department

Odessa Police Department

The unidentified men then fled the scene in a blue 4-door sedan, which was being driven by an unknown female subject.

Odessa Police Department

The Odessa Police Department is for the assistance of the man, occupying a truck, who possibly witnessed the robbery and obtained the suspect’s license plate number to reach out to them.

Odessa Police Department

Odessa Police Department

At this time no arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or suspects’ vehicle shown below is encouraged to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #19-25889.