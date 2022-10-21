6th grader arrested after threatening to bring a gun to Bonham Middle School

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Bonham Middle School student is facing criminal charges Friday after ECISD says he made a threat.
According to a spokesperson for the district, a 6th grade boy became upset while in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students.
ECISD police and school leaders were notified.
The boy was arrested and charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus.
ECISD continues to emphasize that threats are taken seriously and serious consequences will follow any display of threatening language.
This is the latest in a string of threats that have been made by district students, trending toward elementary and middle school students since the 2022-2023 school year started.