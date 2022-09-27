5th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up Cameron Elementary

The boy told two other students he was going to shoot up the school.

ODESSA, Texas — A 5th grader has been arrested and charged after ECISD says he threatened to shoot up his school.

The boy, who attends Cameron Elementary, reportedly told two other students he was going to shoot up the school.

When those students reported the comments, ECISD police investigated and arrested and charged the boy with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus.

"School and school district leaders do not have an explanation as to why kids are making these statements regularly but they will always be taken seriously and, if found to be true, the student or students will be arrested and criminally charged. We are sincerely appreciate the students and staff members who have reported hearing these threats," ECISD representative Mike Adkins said in a release.