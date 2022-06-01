The lawsuit lays out allegations of what happened the night rising football star Cole Hagan was almost beaten to death, allegedly by his teammates.

The family of a 16-year-old who was brutally beaten at a party last month is suing several of his classmates and their parents for millions.

Cole Hagan, a Brazoswood High School football player, continues to recover from his injuries in the Dec. 3 attack, and three teens are charged in connection with the incident.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 23 in Brazoria County, seeks $50 million in damages from the alleged attackers and more than a dozen others, claiming they knew about plans to "attack Cole Hagan."

Reid Mitchell, 17, Logan Huber, 17, and Ayden Holland, 18, are charged with aggravated assault in connection with Hagan's beating and are named as defendants in the suit, along with their parents.

Hagan was recovering at TIRR Memorial Hermann. According to his brother's social media post, he's now back at home but faces a long road to recovery.

"Further, Cole Hagan has missed and continues to miss his junior year in high school and as a high school athlete, has also missed games and will likely not be able to play sports in either high school or college in the future," the lawsuit states. "Football has been Cole Hagan's passion for many years."

The suit also accuses several people of negligence, claiming they knew or should have known about the plan to attack Hagan.

Scott Brown, an attorney for Logan Huber, told Insider that his client was innocent.