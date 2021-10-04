5 arrested after crashing stolen car in Odessa

Authorities did not provide names or ages for those involved because they are juveniles.

ODESSA, Texas — Five juveniles were arrested after wrecking a stolen car in Odessa Sunday morning.

An Odessa Police Department spokesperson said the car, which was stolen out of Midland, crashed into a pole on 31st Street and Andrews Highway.

All those involved were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Additionally, the driver was charged with reckless driving.

Authorities did not provide names or ages for those charged because they are juveniles.