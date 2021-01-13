48 indicted, including three correctional officers, in Georgia meth trafficking investigation

Investigators say they used trap houses to move drugs around Bacon, Coffee, Emanuel, Jeff Davis, Pierce and Wheeler counties.

DOUGLAS, Georgia — Four dozen people have been indicted in a Coffee County drug trafficking operation that targeted gang members. Three of them are correctional officers.

According to a news release, the focus of Operation Sandy Bottom was the Sand Ridge neighborhood in Douglas.

The indictment alleges that the ring, controlled by part of the Gangster Disciples street gang, controlled meth trafficking in South Georgia and distributed contraband in prisons.

The news release says the investigation started back in 2018 when the Coffee County Drug Unit responded to complaints of increased violence in the Sand Ridge neighborhood. The unit then asked the FBI and Coastal Georgia Violent Task Gang Task Force for help.

Investigators say those involved in the drug ring controlled multiple ‘trap houses’ used to hold and move drugs around Bacon, Coffee, Emanuel, Jeff Davis, Pierce and Wheeler counties.

Investigators eventually intercepted several kilos of drugs, seven vehicles, $12,000 in cash and almost two dozen illegally-owned firearms.

Throughout the investigation, three prison correctional officers were identified and charged with working with gang members to smuggle contraband into the prisons.

Raids were conducted Tuesday to arrest people already not in custody.

They are all charged with: conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50g rams or more of methamphetamine, and an amount of cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, marijuana, bath salts, and Xanax.

If convicted on those charges, they face a sentence of up to life in prison, and there is no parole in the federal system.

The 48 people were identified as:

Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, a/k/a “Bijay,” 40, an inmate at Dooly State Prison;

Christina Veronda Alexander, 40, of Atlanta, also charged with Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and an amount of Marijuana and Alprazolam; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Micah Jason Ivey, a/k/a “Scorpio,” 44, an inmate in the Coffee County Correctional Facility , also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Brad Nikita Vickers, 33, of Douglas, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry, or Possess Firearms; Distribution of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Crack Cocaine; Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Crack Cocaine, Eutylone, Marijuana, and Alprazolam; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; two counts of distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and an amount of Eutylone; and 19 counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility, a charge that refers to the use of a telephone for illegal drug distribution;

Shanazia Shazane Brock, a/k/a “Nan,” 25, of Douglas, also charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Cocaine; Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Marijuana and Eutylone; and Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Joshua Demond McGinty, a/k/a “Oou,” 33, of Douglas, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry or Possess Firearms;

James Lamar McGinty, a/k/a “Gang Gang,” 36, of Douglas, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry or Possess Firearms;

Anthony Qashawn Killiebrew, a/k/a “Luk,” 25, of Douglas, also charged with Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Antion DeWayne Byrd, a/k/a “Rabbit,” 42, of Nichols, Ga., also charged with Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Phillip Lloyd Morgan, a/k/a “Tree Top,” 37, of Douglas, also charged with Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Tabitha Nicole Wheldon, a/k/a “Pink,” 27, of Douglas, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry or Possess Firearms;

Leo Vonza Pender, a/k/a “Metro,” 38, of Alma, Ga., also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Coty Keatron Bailey, a/k/a “Codeen,” 39, of Willacoochee, Ga., also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry or Possess Firearms; and Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Ellis Lowe Jr., a/k/a “Bukk,” 38, of Douglas;

Robert Lee Peak IV, a/k/a “Peako,” 35, of Valdosta, Ga., also charged with Distribution of Cocaine;

Daniel Laronn Lowe, a/k/a “Boochie,” 33, of Douglas, also charged with Conspiracy to Use, Carry or Possess Firearms;

Javarra Deshon Vickers, a/k/a “Shon,” 36, of Pembroke, Ga.;

Alfonzo Jerrod Brewton, 32, of Douglas, also charged with Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Montel Jermaine Jackson, a/k/a “Teezy,” 25, of Pearson, Ga., also charged with two counts of Unlawful use of Communication Facility;

Ana Lisa Maria Garcia, 29, of Douglas, also charged with Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

George William Reliford, 55, of Douglas, also charged with two counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Brenda Lynn Sloan, 55, of Douglas, also charged with two counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Jeffrey Brian Voorhees, 37, of Douglas, also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Gloria Jean Vickers, 56, of Douglas, also charged with two counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Rodney Antonio Shaw, a/k/a “Black,” 32, of Douglas, also charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine;

Kenric Jamal Lott, a/k/a “Big Lott,” 44, of Blackshear, Ga., also charged with two counts of Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Marquis Jerome Jacques, a/k/a “Joc,” 29, of Nicholls, Ga., also charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine; two counts of Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and Distribution of 50 Grams or More or Methamphetamine;

Montana McGinty, 35, of Douglas, also charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine;

Amos Tyrone Brantley III, 38, of Ambrose, Ga., also charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine; and Distribution of 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Avie Ann Wright, 31, of Douglas, also charged with Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Erick Eugene Hunter, 39, of Douglas, also charged with Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Eden Dianne Wright, a/k/a “E,” 33, of Douglas, also charged with Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Richard Young, 54, of Hazlehurst, Ga.;

Reggie Raynard Johnson, a/k/a “Twin,” 43, of Douglas;

Alexander Reyes Tyson, 44, of Douglas;

Ricardo Leon, a/k/a “Migo,” a/k/a “Ricky,” 29, of Swainsboro, Ga.;

Michael Latrella Scott, a/k/a “Micah Scott,” a/k/a “Mike G,” 35, of Tifton, Ga.;

Naiyah Nicole Williams, 30, of Hazlehurst, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and an amount of Marijuana and Alprazolam; and Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises;

Tomika Nicole Evans, a/k/a T-Dog,” 37, of Lakeland, Ga.;

Michael Anthony Thomas, a/k/a “Big Mike,” of Savannah, also charged with two counts of Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

Zachary Brian Rodrigues, 29, of Douglas, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Christopher Downing Stone, 32, of Broxton, Ga., also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine;

Idalis Qua Dazia Harrell, 24, of Douglas, a guard at Coffee County Correctional Facility , also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; s

, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana; s Jessica Azaelae Burnett, a/k/a “The Madam,” 41, of Douglas, a senior guard at Coffee County Correctional Facility , also charged with Unlawful Use of Communication Facility;

, also charged with Unlawful Use of Communication Facility; Ebony Desiree Smiley, a/k/a “Baby Girl, 24, of Vidalia, Ga., a guard at Wheeler State Prison;

Nathan Fabron Irving, 24, of Forsyth, Ga. an inmate a Wheeler State Prison;

Makarosi Maurice Walker, a/k/a “Jazz,” 26, of Douglas; and,

Ronnie Dale Moore, a/k/a “Guap,” 36, of Douglas, also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana and Alprazolam.